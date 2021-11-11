Giants hoping to have all the skill guys back for late run

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are heading into their bye week with a little optimism after winning two of their last three games. What is not encouraging with eight games left in the season is the team’s record. It’s 3-6 after a second straight bad start under coach Joe Judge. There are positives. After an unexpectedly poor start Pat Graham’s defense is playing much better. It has given up 39 points in the last three games. While scoring remains an issue quarterback Daniel Jones hopes to get most of his key weapons back, including star running back Saquon Barkley.