EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Shamar Givance registered 16 points and seven rebounds as Evansville easily beat IUPUI 60-40. Evan Kuhlman had 13 points for Evansville (1-1). Jawaun Newton and Blaise Beauchamp added 12 points apiece. B.J. Maxwell had eight points for the Jaguars (0-2).