Jazz suffer first home loss, fall 111-100 to Pacers

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon scored a season-high 30 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 111-110 victory over the Utah Jazz. Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points for Utah, which lost at home for the first time this season. Rudy Gobert added 19 points and 11 rebounds, but they were among four players ejected in the fourth quarter after a scuffle. T.J. McConnell added 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists off the bench for the Pacers. Myles Turner had 13 points and nine rebounds in Indiana’s second road win of the season. Turner, Gobert, Mitchell and Joe Ingles were ejected with 4:01 left.