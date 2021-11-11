No. 11 Texas A&M visits Corral, 12th-ranked Mississippi

By The Associated Press

Texas A&M and Mississippi are set to meet in a matchup of SEC West powers. The 11th-ranked Aggies ride a four-game winning streak into the game with quarterback Matt Corral and No. 12 Ole Miss. The Heisman Trophy contender Corral is the only FBS player with 2,500 passing yards and 500 rushing yards. The Aggies counter with the nation’s No. 2 scoring defense and a running game powered by Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane. Both teams are sporting 7-2 records.