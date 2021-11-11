Pistons’ Olynyk out at least 6 weeks with left knee sprain

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit’s Kelly Olynyk will miss at least six weeks with a sprained left knee. Olynyk was hurt Wednesday in the Pistons’ 112-104 victory over the Houston Rockets, limping off the court in the fourth quarter. The Pistons said he underwent testing Thursday that revealed a Grade 2 MCL sprain. The team said Olynyk would be re-evaluated in six weeks by team medical personnel and updates would be provided as appropriate.