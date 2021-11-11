VanVleet, Trent hit late 3s as Raptors past 76ers, 115-109

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet hit back-to-back 3-pointers over the final 1:10 to lift the Toronto Raptors past the Philadelphia 76ers, 115-109. VanVleet hit six 3s and scored 32 points for the Raptors and Trent added 20. Tyrese Maxey did score 33 points for the Sixers. Tobias Harris had 19 points in his return from a six-game absence after testing positive for COVID-19. The Sixers again played with Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Matisse Thybulle.