Battle scores 18 of 20 in 1st half, Minnesota holds off WKU

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jamison Battle scored 18 of his 20 points in the first half, Payton Willis added 19 points and Minnesota held off Western Kentucky 73-69 in the inaugural Asheville Championship. Minnesota led by double figures for most of the second half until Dayvion McKnight took over for Western Kentucky. McKnight scored 28 of his career-high 34 points in the second half, including 24 of WKU’s final 28 points. McKnight was fouled in the lane with 36.3 seconds left and he made two free throws to pull WKU to 70-67. Willis made 1 of 2 free throws with 10.2 seconds left to give Minnesota a four-point lead and after Jairus Hamilton tipped in a WKU miss at 3.2 seconds. E.J. Stephens sealed it with two free throws.