Bills rule out linebacker Edmunds from playing against Jets

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott has ruled out starting middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds from playing at the New York Jets on Sunday. Edmunds did not practice this week after sustaining a hamstring injury in a 9-6 loss at Jacksonville last week. Veteran backup A.J. Klein is expected to fill in for Edmunds. McDermott says rooking starting right tackle Spencer Brown is expected to return after missing two games with a back injury. He adds that tight end Dawson Knox is trending in the right direction to play after missing two games with a broken right hand.