Days, Eason each score 17, lead LSU over Texas State 84-59

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Darius Days and Tari Eason each scored 17 points and LSU pulled away in the second half to beat Texas State 84-59. Texas State (1-1) built a 37-32 halftime lead and led 41-40 with about 15 minutes to play. Brandon Murray’s 3-point play sparked a 20-6 run and LSU (2-0) led by double digits the rest of the way. Murray finished with 14 points. Isiah Small had 13 points and nine rebounds to lead the Bobcats. Caleb Asberry added 12 points and Mason Harrell had 11.