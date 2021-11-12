Fox News edit of Biden comment removes racial context

NEW YORK (AP) — A Fox News Channel report on comments made by President Joe Biden were edited to remove context to make it seem like he was being racially insensitive. During an appearance at a Veterans Day observance, Biden told an anecdote about the late baseball pitcher Satchel Paige, who he referred to as ‘the great Negro, at the time pitcher in the Negro Leagues.’ Fox edited the comment to remove the reference to the now-defunct Negro Leagues. While “Negro” was once a common way to refer to Black people, the terms “Black” and “African American” are more widely used today. Fox blamed the edit on time constraints and said the full remark was used when the story was repeated.