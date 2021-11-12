Horston, Burrell-less Lady Vols smother UCF 49-41

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Horston had 14 points and 11 rebounds — her first double-double in nearly two years — and No. 15 Tennessee beat UCF 49-41. Diamond Battles sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around two free throws in an 8-0 run over the final 71 seconds of the third quarter to trim UCF’s deficit to 34-30. The Knights, however, then went scoreless for more than six minutes as Tennessee stretched its lead back into double figures. Rae Burrell, the Lady Vols’ leading returning scorer (16.8 points per game), did not play (knee). Battles finished with a career-high 21 points.