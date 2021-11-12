Jackson becomes 1st Black American woman to win World Cup

TOMASZOW MAZOWIECKI, Poland (AP) — Erin Jackson has become the first Black American woman to win a World Cup speedskating race. She won the 500 meters at the season opener in Poland, finishing in 37.613 seconds. Defending Olympic champion Nao Kodaira of Japan was 0.13 seconds behind. The field included all three medalists from the world championships in February, when Jackson didn’t compete. Jackson’s previous best World Cup finish was ninth. She became the first Black woman to qualify for a U.S. Olympic long-track speedskating team in 2018.