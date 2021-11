RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kayla Jones scored 15 points and No. 5 North Carolina State got its first win of the season, drubbing Wofford 90-57. Elissa Cunane added 13 points for the Wolfpack, who were coming off a loss on Tuesday night to top-ranked South Carolina. Annabelle Schultz and Jackie Carman scored 16 points apiece for the Terriers, who kept it close in the first two quarters before N.C. State took control.