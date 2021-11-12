Korda beats Nakashima in all-US semifinal at Next Gen finals

MILAN (AP) — Sebastian Korda has beaten compatriot Brandon Nakashima in five sets to become the first American to reach the final at the Next Gen ATP Finals. The 21-year-old Korda was the favorite to win the all-American semifinal but struggled to find his rhythm before prevailing 4-3 (3), 2-4, 1-4, 4-2, 4-2. Korda will face the winner of the other semifinal between favorite Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Sebastian Baez of Argentina.