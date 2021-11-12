Palermo leads UALR over Champion Christian College 115-51

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Isaiah Palermo had a career-high 30 points as Arkansas-Little Rock routed Champion Christian College 115-51. Braylon Hawkins led the Tigers on Friday night with 20 points. Isaiah Palermo had a career-high 30 points as Arkansas-Little Rock routed Champion Christian College 115-51. Jovan Stulic had 16 points for Arkansas-Little Rock. Marko Lukic added 13 points. Admir Besovic had 11 points. CJ White had a career-high 10 rebounds plus 11 points. Braylon Hawkins had 20 points for the Tigers.