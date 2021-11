WILMINGTON, N.C. — Shykeim Phillips had 15 points as UNC Wilmington beat Guilford 77-68. Jaylen Sims had 13 points and eight rebounds for UNC Wilmington. Jaylen Fornes added 11 points. James Baker, Jr. had seven rebounds. Liam Ward had 23 points for the Quakers. Julius Burch added 14 points and 12 rebounds.