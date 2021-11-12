Porzingis, Doncic lead Mavericks in rout over Spurs, 123-109

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had a season-high 32 points, Luka Doncic had 32 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks routed the San Antonio Spurs 123-109 on Friday night. Dallas clinched the season series against its intrastate rival with its third consecutive win over San Antonio in the season’s first 12 games. Devin Vassell had 20 points, Dejounte Murray and Keldon Johnson had 15 points each and Doug McDermott added 14 for the Spurs. San Antonio has failed to win consecutive games this season. Dallas only had one turnover in building a 12-point lead in the first half and finished with a season-low five turnovers.