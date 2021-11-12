Red-hot Devoe leads Georgia Tech’s 77-52 rout of Stetson
ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Devoe scored 17 points, Jordan Usher had a double-double, and Georgia Tech defeated Stetson 77-52. Devoe made 3-of-5 3-pointers and added seven assists and five rebounds, continuing his strong play in the first week of the season. He scored 26 points, making 4-of-6 3-pointers, in a season-opening loss to Miami (Ohio) and is shooting 52% overall, including 7-of-11 from 3-point distance. Usher, who scored 14 points in the opener, had 14 points and 11 rebounds against Stetson. He had five assists as Georgia Tech’s starters combined for 18 assists.
Comments