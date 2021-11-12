Skip to Content
Reese’s 23 points leads No. 4 Maryland over Villanova 88-67

By RICH DUBROFF
Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Angel Reese scored a career-high 23 points and Mimi Collins added 17 and had eight rebounds as No. 4 Maryland rolled to an 88-67 win over Villanova on Friday night. Six Maryland players scored in double figures. The winless Wildcats (0-2)  were led by Brianna Herlihy with 16 and Lior Garzon with 15. Maryland controlled the second and third quarters, scoring 20 straight in the third quarter to build a 69-37 lead. 

