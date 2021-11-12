Saints without Kamara, Gardner-Johnson, Armstead vs. Titans

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Star New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, starting left tackle Terron Armstead and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson have been ruled out of Sunday’s game at Tennessee. Kamara has not practiced this week after injuring his knee during a loss last Sunday to Atlanta. Armstead also has not practiced because of knee and shoulder injuries. Gardner-Johnson left last week’s game with a foot injury. Kamara leads the Saints with 530 yards and three touchdowns rushing and has a team-high 32 catches for 310 yards and four TDs. Kamara’s injury likely means increased work for veteran running back Mark Ingram.