Scotland beats Moldova 2-0 to reach WCup qualifying playoffs

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Scotland advanced to the European playoffs in World Cup qualifying on Friday by winning 2-0 at Moldova to ensure being runner-up to group winner Denmark. Scotland got goals from defender Nathan Patterson in the 38th minute and forward Che Adams in the 65th. Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon saved a late Moldova penalty to prevent a nervous finish. Scotland moved seven points clear of third-place Israel, which plays Austria later Friday, with only one round of group games left on Monday.