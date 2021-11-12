Texas Tech overwhelms Grambling in second half, wins 88-62

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin McCullar scored a career-high 24 points and Texas Tech defeated Grambling 88-62. Davion Warren added 19 points for the Red Raiders. Bryson Williams had 16 points and both he and McCullar led with nine rebounds apiece. Danya Kingsby led Grambling with 22 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including three 3-pointers. Texas Tech led 44-31 at halftime, but the Tigers opened the second-half on a 10-4 run with Kingsby hitting a 3-pointer and scoring seven. Texas Tech responded with an 11-0 run and Grambling never recovered, falling behind by as many as 28 late.