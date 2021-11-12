Tommy Paul into 1st ATP final, plays Shapovalov in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first ATP Tour final by outlasting fellow American Francis Tiafoe at the Stockholm Open. The 24-year-old Paul won 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-4 to follow up his victory over Andy Murray in the quarterfinals in what is proving to be a breakthrough tournament for the former junior French Open champion. Paul will have to get past defending champion Denis Shapovalov to claim his first senior title. Shapovalov won an all-Canadian semifinal match against Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5. Shapovalov won the title in Stockholm in 2019 and the 2020 edition was canceled after the coronavirus outbreak.