As much as American players want wins, they crave respect

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — As much as American soccer players want wins, they crave respect. During a climb from soccer obscurity that began four decades ago, the U.S. has achieved milestone after milestone but carries its poor pedigree like a millstone as it tries to force its way into the world’s elite. Jubilant fans chanted “Dos a Cero!” and American players raised their arms in triumph over and over after a 2-0 win over Mexico in a World Cup qualifier. The U.S. beat El Tri three times in a calendar year for the first time since the rivalry began in 1937.