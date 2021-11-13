Aune, Mooney’s late FG help North Texas beat UTEP 20-17

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Austin Aune threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score, Ethan Mooney made a 27-yard field goal with 7 seconds left and North Texas held on to beat UTEP 20-17. On third-and-8 from the 32, Aune hit Detraveon Brown for a 58-yard gain to the to 10 and, after a North Texas timeout, Mooney’s kick put the Mean Green in front for good. UNT took a 17-7 lead into the fourth quarter. Jacob Cowings finished with five receptions for 174 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown, and Ronald Awatt ran for 85 yards and a TD on 17 carries for UTEP.