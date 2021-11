By PATRICK STEVENS

Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Eric Ayala and Fatts Russell each scored 22 points and No. 21 Maryland rallied to defeat Vermont 68-57 and remain undefeated. Ben Shungu scored a career-high 27 points and Isaiah Powell added 14 points and 11 rebounds, for the Catamounts. Vermont hasn’t beaten a Big Ten team since 1977. Maryland is off to a 3-0 start for the eighth consecutive season.