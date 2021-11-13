Barriere rallies Eagles to 38-20 victory over UC Davis

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Eric Barriere passed for 411 yards and three touchdowns and Eastern Washington rallied for a 38-20 victory over UC Davis. Barriere completed 34 of 54 passes and has thrown for 3,526 yards with 32 TDs and only six picks this season. Barriere became the Big Sky Conference’s career leader in passing yards with 12,676, breaking former Eagle Matt Nichols’ record of 12,616. He is also tied with Vernon Adams Jr.’s program and Big Sky Conference mark for all-time touchdown passes with 110. Freshman Miles Hastings completed 19 of 30 passes for 144 yards with one interception for the Aggies (8-2, 5-2).