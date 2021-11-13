Belgium books World Cup ticket with 3-1 win over Estonia

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

AP Sports Writer

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium has booked its place at next year’s World Cup with a 3-1 win over Estonia in their qualifying group. With just one match left to play in Group E, top-ranked Belgium remains unbeaten and has an unassailable five-point lead over second-place Wales. Christian Benteke put the hosts in front early and Yannick Carrasco made it 2-0 after the interval. Belgium briefly lost its focus in the last 20 minutes and allowed Estonia to come back in the match through a goal from substitute Erik Sorga before Thorgan Hazard restored a two-goal lead. Wales beat Belarus 5-1 in Cardiff with Gareth Bale making his 100th appearance for Wales.