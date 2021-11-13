Bennett, No. 1 Georgia remain perfect, rout Tennessee 41-17

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Stetson Bennett ran for a touchdown and threw for another as top-ranked Georgia remained perfect, wrapping up its Southeastern Conference schedule by routing Tennessee 41-17. Georgia improved to 10-0. The Bulldogs actually trailed by their largest margin this season after Tennessee scored a touchdown on the opening drive. Georgia also was down 10-7 at the end of the first quarter. That was new territory for the Bulldogs, who had only trailed by a field goal each to Auburn and Missouri. Georgia responded by reeling off 27 straight points. Tennessee fell to 5-5.