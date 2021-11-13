Browns activate LB Owusu-Koramoah, release DT Billings

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was activated from injured reserve, giving Cleveland back a key defender for Sunday’s game at New England. Owusu-Koramoah missed the past three games with a high ankle sprain, an injury that came as he was playing his best ball this season. He returned to practice this week, didn’t have any setbacks and was cleared to play. The Browns also activated defensive back M.J. Stewart Jr. from injured reserve after he recovered from a hamstring problem and released veteran defensive tackle Andrew Billings before traveling to take on the Patriots.