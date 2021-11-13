Chambers rattles home folks, McNeese dumps Houston Baptist

HOUSTON (AP) — McNeese defensive lineman and Houston native Isaiah Chambers forced a fumble early that led to the first touchdown of the game and the Cowboys crushed Houston Baptist 44-3. Chambers went on to record two sacks and three tackles for a loss, force two fumbles, broke up a pass and hurried the quarterback four times. McNeese quarterback Cody Orgeron finished with 205 yards passing and two touchdowns; increasing his career total to 50. Huskies’ freshman quarterback Orion Olivas threw for 175 yards and was intercepted three times.