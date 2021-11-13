Charleston Southern takes Gardner-Webb 32-24 in double OT

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Jack Chambers threw two touchdowns and Daniel Oscar ran for 101 yards and a score and Charleston Southern beat Gardner-Webb 32-24 in double overtime. Buccaneers freshman defensive back Kamron Smith came up with a stop of Gardner-Webb running back Nick Gaither for no gain on fourth-and-4 at the Charleston 8-yard line to end it. Down 21-14, Bailey Fisher rallied Gardner-Webb and engineered an eight-play, 60-yard drive that that took just 70 seconds and ended when he threw a 17-yard scoring pass to Justin Franklin with 52 seconds left to tie it.