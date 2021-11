By The Associated Press

Saturday’s best: Florida’s Emory Jones had the performance of the college football weekend, accounting for 550 yards and seven touchdowns in the Gators’ come-from-behind, 70-52 victory against lower-division Samford. Mississippi State’s Will Rogers also threw for six touchdowns in a 43-34 win over No. 16 Auburn and No. 18 Baylor ended No. 4 Oklahoma’s 18-game winning streak with a 27-14 win.