David Benavídez stops Kyrone Davis with TKO in 7th round

PHOENIX (AP) — David Benavídez stopped Kyrone Davis with a TKO in the seventh round of a super middleweight fight to remain unbeaten. Benavídez (25-0, 22 KOs), fighting in his hometown of Phoenix for the first time in six years, battered Davis throughout the fight, but couldn’t knock him down. The fight was stopped at 48 seconds of the seventh when Davis’ trainer, Stephen Edwards, threw in the towel. The 27-year-old Davis (16-3-1) had signed on to the fight just two weeks earlier. In the co-main event, Jose Benavídez Jr. (27-1-1), David’s older brother by five years, returned after a three-year layoff to fight Emanuel Torres (17-3-1) to a majority draw. One judge scored it 96-94 for Benavídez, and the other two each had it 95-95.