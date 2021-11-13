Eckhaus leads Bryant in 52-7 pasting of Long Island

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Zevi Eckhaus threw for 356 yards and two touchdowns and Bryant rebounded from defeat last week to shatter Long Island 52-7. Camden Orth threw a 79-yard scoring pass to Owen Glascoe for a 7-0 Sharks lead and that all but ended any success they’d have. The Bulldogs ultimately scored on eight of 10 drives which included seven touchdowns and a field goal. Orth threw for 148 yards and a touchdown for Long Island (2-7, 2-4). LIU beat Bryant in the abbreviated spring season 24-19.