Ellis passes for 2 TDs in Austin Peay’s 36-7 victory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Draylen Ellis passed for two touchdowns, ran for another and Austin Peay blanked Tennessee State 36-7. The Governors, who came into the game with an FCS-best 15 picks this season, had two more against the Tigers. Austin Peay the shutout when Chayil Garnett threw a 6-yard score to Zaire Thornton with six seconds left. However, the victory did avenge a 24-22 loss on Oct. 2 to the Tigers. The first game didn’t count in the conference standings. Ellis threw TD passes of 51 yards to Baniko Harley and 50 yards to Eugene Minter.