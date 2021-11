INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Chuck Harris had 23 points as Butler got past Troy 70-59. Jair Bolden added 21 points for the Bulldogs. Harris made 4 of 6 3-pointers. Jayden Taylor had 10 points for Butler. Bryce Nze added eight rebounds and five assists. Efe Odigie had 13 points for the Trojans. Duke Deen added 10 points and six rebounds.