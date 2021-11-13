Hill, Smith power Rhode Island past New Hampshire 28-3

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Kasim Hill threw four touchdown passes — two of them to freshman running back Jaylen Smith — and Rhode Island cruised to a 28-3 victory over New Hampshire in Colonial Athletic Conference play. Hill connected with Smith for an 81-yard scoring strike on Rhode Island’s third play from scrimmage as the Rams (7-3, 4-3) grabbed a 7-0 lead. Hill hooked up with Matt Pires for a 6-yard score with 1:38 left before halftime for a 14-3 lead. Hill and Smith teamed up for a 2-yard TD in the third quarter. Hill fired a 20-yard scoring strike to Ivory Frimpong in the fourth to cap the scoring.