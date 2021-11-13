Kevin Magnussen pulled from Petit Le Mans with illness

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

BRASELTON, Ga. (AP) — Chip Ganassi Racing suffered a setback even before the start of the Petit Le Mans when star driver Kevin Magnussen was pulled from the lineup because of illness. Magnussen qualified the Cadillac and was scheduled to start the 10-hour endurance race at Road Atlanta. Instead, he was replaced by Earl Bamber in the lineup. The Ganassi team did not disclose what was ailing the Danish driver. Magnussen is moving to the Peugeot sports car program next season, and Bamber already has been announced as one of three new full-time drivers to join Ganassi’s team in 2022.