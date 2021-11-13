Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:47 PM

MATCHDAY: Ronaldo looks to secure Portugal’s WCup spot

KTVZ

By The Associated Press

Cristiano Ronaldo’s chance to play at possibly his last World Cup could hinge on the result of Portugal’s winner-take-all clash against Serbia. The two teams are tied on points atop Group A before they meet in Lisbon on Sunday. Portugal has the better goal difference. Spain hosts Sweden with only one point separating the two teams in their final qualifying game and a direct World Cup berth up for grabs. Spain can settle for a draw in Seville. Sweden needs a victory to avoid the playoffs. Host Croatia faces Group H leader Russia. Russia has 22 points, two more than Croatia with one game left. Germany has already easily won Group J and plays at Armenia. 

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content