No. 9 Duke, down early, holds off Campbell for 67-56 win

By MITCHELL NORTHAM

Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Four Blue Devils scored in double figures as No. 9 Duke held off Campbell 67-56 on Saturday night. Paolo Banchero led Duke (3-0) with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, seven rebounds, a steal and a block. Ricky Clemons and Cedric Henderson Jr. each scored 18 points apiece for the Camels. Henderson also had 11 boards, helping Campbell outrebound Duke 34-31. Campbell (2-1) built a 10-point lead in the first half while Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. was being checked out for a potential knee injury. When Moore reentered, Duke had a 25-11 run to close out half.