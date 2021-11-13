Rays trade INF Brosseau to Brewers for minor league pitcher

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired infielder Mike Brosseau from the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league pitcher Evan Reifert in a trade between division winners. Brosseau slumped this season after hitting a huge home run for Tampa Bay in the 2020 playoffs. His tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman lifted the Rays to a 2-1 win in the decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series. The 27-year-old Brosseau hit .187 with five home runs and 18 RBIs in 57 games for the AL East champion Rays, and also struggled at Triple-A Durham. Reifert is a 22-year-old right-hander. He made his professional debut this season, going a combined 3-3 with eight saves and a 2.10 ERA in 37 games for Low-A Carolina and High-A Wisconsin.