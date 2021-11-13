Robert Hight tops Funny Car qualifying in NHRA season finale

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — Robert Hight topped Funny Car qualifying Saturday in the season-ending Auto Club NHRA Finals at Auto Club Raceway. Hight was the provisional No. 1 qualifier Friday, then closed out qualifying with an even better run Saturday, a 3.886-second pass at 329.34 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro SS. Points leader Ron Capps qualified second as he aims for his second season title. Mike Salinas was the fastest in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson led the Pro Stock lineup and Karen Stoffer topped Pro Stock Motorcycle. Salinas lowered his time from Friday, closing out qualifying with a run of 3.676 at 330.23. Points leader Anderson qualified No. 1 for the 12th time this year and 118th time in his career, running a 6.558 at 209.85 in a Camaro.