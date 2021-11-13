Sluka, Fuller lead Holy Cross past Fordham 52-24

NEW YORK (AP) — Matthew Sluka threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more and Holy Cross scored the last 35 points of the game to rout Fordham 52-24 in a showdown for first place in the Patriot League. Jordan Fuller scored on a 1-yard run 15 seconds before halftime to pull the Crusaders into a tie at 24, and on their first possession after halftime he added another 1-yard plunge to propel the Crusaders to their third-straight title. Tim Demorat threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns for the Rams.