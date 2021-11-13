Surging Steelers look to keep woeful Detroit winless

By The Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers carry a four-game winning streak into a meeting with the reeling Detroit Lions. The 0-8 Lions are the NFL’s only winless team as the season reaches the midway point. Pittsburgh has collected itself following a 1-3 start to get back into the mix in the AFC North. The Steelers have been winning the close ones but will miss quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list. All four of their victories during their hot streak have come by eight points or less. Detroit is rested following its bye week but is facing a daunting task: The Lions haven’t won in Pittsburgh since 1955.