Two in a row: Erin Jackson wins another speedskating gold

TOMASZOW MAZOWIECKI, Poland (AP) — One day after becoming the first Black American woman to win a World Cup speedskating race, Erin Jackson has made it two in a row in Poland. The 29-year-old from Ocala, Florida, won the second 500-meter race at the season-opening meet. She added to her victory Friday with another track record. The U.S. picked up a second gold when two-time Olympian Brittany Bowe won the women’s 1,000, more than a half-second ahead of the runner-up. Another two-time Olympian, Joey Mantia, gave the Americans a third medal on the day with a bronze in the men’s 1,500.