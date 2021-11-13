White’s 2 TDs helps Georgia Southern beat Texas State 38-30

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Jalen White ran for two touchdowns and Georgia Southern snapped a four-game losing streak with a 38-30 victory over Texas State. White carried the ball 10 times for 82 yards. He had a 19-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and his 5-yard score stretched the Eagles’ lead to 38-27 with 5:30 remaining. Tyrell Davis returned a blocked punt 20 yards for a touchdown for Georgia Southern (2-7, 1-5 Sun Belt Conference). Tyler Vitt was 30-of-47 passing for 276 yards for Texas State (3-6, 2-3). Calvin Hill and Jahmyl Jeter each had a touchdown run.