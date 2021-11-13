Witherspoon feeds Elon with 2 TDs in 37-14 win over Towson

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — McKinley Witherspoon ran for a pair of scores and Davis Cheek threw for one and Elon never trailed in its 37-14 win against Towson. Witherspoon ran for 1-yard score for a 7-0 lead before Skyler Davis made a career-long, 52-yard field goal late in the first quarter. Davis added a 28-yarder with 10:29 before halftime for a 13-0 lead. Vincent Amendola got Towson on the board with a 5-yard scoring run at the end of a nine-play, 73-yard drive five minutes later. But the Phoenix countered with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Witherspoon carrying it in from 1 and a 20-7 margin