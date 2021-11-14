Bueckers scores career-high 34, No. 2 UConn beats Arkansas

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored a career-high 34 points, making 15 of her 19 field goal attempts, and No. 2 UConn opened its season with a 95-80 win over Arkansas. Bueckers is the reigning AP Player of the Year. She topped the 32 points she scored against St. John’s in her sensational freshman season. She made 10 of her 11 shots in the second half on a dazzling display of layups and mid-range jumpers to keep UConn’s lead in double digits over the Razorbacks. Christyn Williams added 18 points and Evina Westbrook had 15 for the Huskies, who avenged the only regular-season loss the team had last year when UConn fell to the then-No. 19 Razorbacks 90-87 in Fayetteville. Amber Ramirez scored 20 points and Sasha Goforth added 17 to lead Arkansas.