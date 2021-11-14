Comedy of errors as Steelers, Lions slog to 16-16 tie

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions slogged their way to a 16-16 tie in an ugly nearly four-hour marathon that produced more comedy than highlights. Pittsburgh’s Mason Rudolph completed 30 of 50 passes for 242 yards with a touchdown and an interception while filling in for Ben Roethlisberger, who was placed on the COVID-19 list on Saturday night. Najee Harris ran for 105 yards but the Steelers (5-3-1) saw their four-game winning streak halted in the dank mist at rainy Heinz Field. De’Andre Swift ran for a career-high 130 yards for the Lions (0-8-1), who relied heavily on the run to avoid a ninth straight loss.